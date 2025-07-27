Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $749,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,818 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,712,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after buying an additional 1,610,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

