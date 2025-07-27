Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

