Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $765,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of KTB opened at $62.43 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

