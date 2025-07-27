Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

