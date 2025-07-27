Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.71 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

