Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,355,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $137.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

