Choreo LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average is $244.89. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

