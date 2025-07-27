Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.37 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

