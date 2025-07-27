Choreo LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

NYSE APTV opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

