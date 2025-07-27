TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $170.05 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.16%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

