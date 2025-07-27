Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 19,567 shares.The stock last traded at $43.89 and had previously closed at $44.06.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
