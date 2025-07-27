Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Randstad Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

