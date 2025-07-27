Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $269.17 and last traded at $268.52. Approximately 254,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 669,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 6.1%

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.61.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.