Reviewing APi Group (NYSE:APG) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

APi Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for APi Group and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.81, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 3.36% 20.99% 7.59% Atlantic International -31.78% -3,234.95% -85.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APi Group and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $7.02 billion 2.08 $250.00 million $0.31 113.26 Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.24 -$135.48 million ($3.96) -0.44

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Atlantic International on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

