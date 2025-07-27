Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $149.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.