Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases 3,811 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.