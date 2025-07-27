Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Intellus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

