Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells 8,741 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $11,101.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,977.47. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Misbah Tahir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Misbah Tahir sold 1,522 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $1,826.40.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%

IGMS opened at $1.27 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 317.97% and a negative net margin of 7,417.79%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IGM Biosciences

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Sanofi acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.