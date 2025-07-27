Intellus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.9% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

