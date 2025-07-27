Top Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – July 24th

Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, and Pool are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve outdoor recreation and adventure—such as gear manufacturers, apparel brands, specialty retailers and tourism operators focused on hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and related activities. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the consumer-driven outdoor leisure market and its growth trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. 2,539,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.30. 708,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.93. Pool has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Recommended Stories