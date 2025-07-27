Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – July 24th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or sell fertilizer products used in agriculture. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, where performance is influenced by crop prices, weather conditions and global demand for food. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.13. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,865,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,554,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.37. 2,122,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,623,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,517. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 1,618,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,191. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 9,320,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,667,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 1,123,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,993. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60.

