Edward J. Dulac III Sells 7,462 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

NTLA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 1,154.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 970,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 863,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

