Edward J. Dulac III Sells 7,462 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%
NTLA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 1,154.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.
Read Our Latest Report on NTLA
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.