Karin Sigrid Thorburn Acquires 11,800 Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Karin Sigrid Thorburn acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,002.00.

Karin Sigrid Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Karin Sigrid Thorburn acquired 7,780 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,191.10.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 0.3%

CVE:MOON opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.65 million, a PE ratio of -385.37 and a beta of 1.76. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on Blue Moon Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

