Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Sells $60,620.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $175,798. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $868.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Oil-Dri Corporation Of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODC

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.