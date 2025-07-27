Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $89,402.82 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $89,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,224.38. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BSVN opened at $46.96 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $443.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $19,864,000. Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $13,962,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,291,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

