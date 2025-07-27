NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.72 and last traded at $174.24, with a volume of 40334200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $145,796,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

