Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 4.0%

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

