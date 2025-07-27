Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CODI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $513.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 167,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 827.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

