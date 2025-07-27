Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In other news, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $535,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,455.76. This trade represents a 69.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $475,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,523.40. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,040. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Donegal Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

