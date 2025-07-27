First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

