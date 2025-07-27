Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Central Puerto Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CEPU opened at $12.19 on Friday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.