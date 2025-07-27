Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Central Puerto Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of CEPU opened at $12.19 on Friday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.