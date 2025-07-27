Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

