First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,266,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.