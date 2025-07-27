First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

FHB opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,266,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

