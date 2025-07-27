Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

LUMN stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

