Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of IR opened at $88.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

