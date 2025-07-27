Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 4,255,262 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after buying an additional 3,098,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2%

DAL stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

