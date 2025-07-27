Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

