Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,366.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $161,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,407 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,735,788.53. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.