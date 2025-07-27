Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $761,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.83 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

