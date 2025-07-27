Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 197.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 56.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $565.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $568.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

