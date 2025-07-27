Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) versus iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Financial Comparison

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66% iRobot -38.11% -222.50% -35.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.5% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fanuc and iRobot”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $5.23 billion 5.66 $973.88 million $0.53 28.43 iRobot $633.40 million 0.24 -$145.52 million ($7.98) -0.61

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. iRobot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fanuc and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00 iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Fanuc beats iRobot on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides Root robots for coding, discovery, and play; Roomba Combo mopping and vacuuming robot; and accessories, including robot vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, and air purifier, educational coding robot, and accessory bundles. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, value- added distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.