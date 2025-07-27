Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $608,000 in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.37 and its 200-day moving average is $566.14. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

