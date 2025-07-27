Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $140.10 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.19.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $84,801,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,919,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

