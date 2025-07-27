Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) Head to Head Review

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 29.82% 30.36% 19.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Street Capital and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Green Street Capital has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and Cohen & Steers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $575.90 million 6.66 $151.26 million $3.15 23.88

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Green Street Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

