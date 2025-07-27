Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $213.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

