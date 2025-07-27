Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.