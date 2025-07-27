Brice J. Poplawski Sells 5,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.