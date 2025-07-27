Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $127.18. Approximately 1,218,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,990,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

