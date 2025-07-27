NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.60 and last traded at $50.51. 3,643,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,355,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,272.70. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,990 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. Samsung C&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,745,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

