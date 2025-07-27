Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 665,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,656,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,514,808 shares in the company, valued at $55,182,485.60. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,046,669 shares in the company, valued at $126,332,703.30. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,164 shares of company stock worth $16,544,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

